Los Padres and Luxtides team up on captivating new single ‘Staying’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 18

Both wanting to be sure that 2022 is a year to remember, energetic duo Los Padres and unforgettable vocalist Luxtides have banded together for their first release of the year titled ‘Staying’, and it’s a massive one.

Riding on a huge wave of success and momentum lately, Florida-born duo Los Padres are the newest stars on the lips of the heavyweights of the industry currently. Bursting onto the scene with a fresh and fiesty sound filled with roots in Latin house, the multi-genre pair have gone on to remix tracks from the likes of Laidback Luke and R3HAB, with a catalog that is just as full with original tracks. All this has lead them to garner close to half of a million monthly listeners on Spotify, and with each release of theirs their streaming numbers continue to rise wildly. On the other hand, Luxtides is a name who has worked as a vocalist for some of the industry’s biggest names such as with David Guetta and Afrojack on ‘Hero‘ which went on to be Grammy nominated. With Los Padres and Luxtides all bringing something dynamic the the table, it’s no surprise that ‘Staying’ is bursting with charisma and pure energy.

Making their debut on Total Smash with an original track following strings of remixes for other heavyweights, this is a big moment for the duo. Already supported by former Spotify giant Austin Kramer ahead of its release, this one will be certainly making waves and it isn’t hard to see why. Inviting anyone who listens to it to have a great time doing so with its bouncing synths and untameable energy, ‘Staying’ proves that the duo are truly here to stay. Along with Luxtide’s expert vocals to add the cherry on top of this track, it is a true standout production for all involved.

Soundtrack your weekend with the ultimate party anthem, ‘Staying‘ by Los Padres and Luxtides below.

Image credit: press