Matroda unveils explosive bass-house single ‘Come With Me’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 29

Revolutionizing the house music industry one electrifying, yet undeniably groovy beat at a time, Matroda is a producer who has been taking over the music industry. Going dark is easy for this revolutionizing producer as he continues to lure listeners into his world of pure heavy-bass signatures and solid tech-house grooves. A master of his craft indeed, Matroda is kicking off the new year on the brightest note with his explosive bass house single “Come With Me” featuring Rhiannon Roze. Officially released on Terminal Underground, this dance-floor ready single is perfectly crafted for those late-night vibes at the club with your best friends. It is safe to say Matroda is not playing around with this one and we could not be happier with the outcome. Pour those drinks out and let Matroda do what he does best.

Starting off with a tech-house backdrop infused with prolonged frequencies which only continue to amplify, fun-loving vocals from Rhiannon Roze flow immaculately with the pulsating basslines. With a distinctive sound design throughout the track, “Come With Me” pushes the envelope of what is the current trend within global electronic music culture and, in particular, house music. Dropping all the explosions of bass with this one, Matroda fire off the dancefloor as he shifts levels with rapid-tech house beats and palpating drums. As the frequencies only draw listeners more into his forward-thinking production capabilities, this one is about to be played on repeat all year long. With Matroda announcing his ‘Winter & Spring Tour’ from February 3rd to April 2nd, this bass-house connoisseur will be throwing down at venues and festivals spanning from Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Be sure to grab your tickets to his upcoming tour here and let Matroda take you on an unforgettable journey as you explore the beauty of house music.

Listen to “Come With Me” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Matroda Official Facebook Page