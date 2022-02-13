Miami Music Week to close with Space Miami event, with no official end time

By Jackson Naffa 39

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Miami Music Week, and what better way to close it out than with a party at Club Space, with no official end time?nThe party will kick off on Sunday night, March 27 at 11pm and goes “until infinity;” Club Space has recommended that you take the Monday and Tuesday off work if you’re to attend. Whilst there’s no line-up as of yet, with a party of this calibre, you can only expect that some huge names are set to feature on the bill; we’ll be sure to keep you posted! This year will be the first Miami Music Week since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, as its 2020 event only just missed out on going ahead by a matter of weeks.

Other events taking place during the week include Claptone’s Masquerade Event with the likes of Fatboy Slim and James Hype on Wednesday, March 23; Thursday, March 24 is set to welcome Eric Prydz at the RC Cola Plant alongside Maceo Plex, Innellea and Cristoph.

The premier event of Miami Music Week is of course Ultra Music Festival, who’ve just recently announced their third and final phase of the line-up for their return to their spiritual home of Bayfront Park for the first time since 2018.

The headlining bill is full of main stage regulars such as Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Kygo, Martin Garrix and Nicky Romero (who are performing exclusively at Ultra), as well as a few new exclusive performances including Jauz going back-to-back with NGHTMRE, Gareth Emery presents Analog, where he’ll perform his brand-new album with live instruments and vocalists on the Live stage, and there’s a particular name that’s blurred out on the line-up; who do you think it could be?

Tickets for the marathon event are on sale here.

Image Credit: Adinayev