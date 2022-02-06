Nicky Romero & Low Blow combine for experimental new house EP: Listen

By Ryan Ford 18

Nicky Romero has teamed up with talented Spanish artist Low Blow, as they present their infectious new 2-track EP, “See You On The Dancefloor.”

This funky new house EP is simply made for nights out at your favourite club until the sun rises, as Nicky Romero and Low Blow have expressed their immense versatility in production once more. The title track kicks off the EP with an intrinsic, tech-house-infused beat coupled with disco-influenced melodies and catchy vocals that are sure to get stuck in your head. For the second, “Higher”, they take a deeper and darker approach, combining mesmerising instrumental synths and bouncy melodies for an irresistible late-night groover.

The EP marks Low Blow’s third appearance on Romero’s Protocol Recordings, as the mainstay follows up “Losing Control,” another staple track of the frontman’s recent sets. Nicky Romero arrives with new music after the long-awaited release of his progressive house single, “Afterglow,” which saw him collaborate again with GATTÜSO and Jared Lee.

If you are a fan of groove-infused house music, then this is an EP for you; check out Nicky Romero and Low Blow with their new collaborative EP, “See You On The Dancefloor,” for yourselves below.

Image Credit: Nicky Romero Twitter