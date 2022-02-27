Nicky Romero teams up with Almero to give the world ‘So Much Love’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 3

Fresh off the heels of his latest house EP with Low Blow titled ‘See You On The Dancefloor‘, Nicky Romero is igniting the release radar once again with Almero for a special new single ‘So Much Love‘.

After entering 2022 in the biggest way possible thanks to his massive New Year’s Eve livestream, he has ensured fans haven’t had to wait long for new music by him. In January, he started a packed year of releases off to the best start possible with long-awaited ID ‘Afterglow‘ with GATTÜSO. Following this was the EP with Low Blow, which was released to rave reviews from fans. Equally, Almero is off to an incredible start with this being his first release of the year. A fellow face to the Protocol roster of artists, where he debuted in 2020, he instantly began to release huge tracks such as collaborations with DØBER and Teamworx titled ‘Focus‘ and ‘Run‘ respectively, and a string of solo releases too. Now, the pair team up to give the world ‘So Much Love’ with an energetic and uplifting anthem.

Although the warm summer festival days may still feel out of reach yet, this house track will transport us straight into the midst of the festival season thanks to its uplifting, melodic and highly euphoric soundscape. Made perfectly for those feel-good dancefloor moments shared with friends, the bouncy bassline courses through the very veins of the track, making for a welcome addition to both Nicky Romero and Almero’s discography.

Check out this wonderful new track below, and stream it here.

Image credit: Rukes.com