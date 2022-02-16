No masks, testing or proof of COVID vaccination needed for Coachella and Stagecoach

By Samantha Reis 26

According to new updates posted on social media of the festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, the organization will drop all COVID-19 precautions in these two events. This news hits the wire about two months before these events take place and when the pandemic containment measures are more mixed than ever.

No masks, no tests and no proof of vaccination. The classic measures hitherto mandatory at events will be abandoned by Coachella and Stagecoach, two events of the American concert and festival organiser Goldenvoice. Although the brand is not advertising this, information about the festivals having dropped all COVID-19 safety precautions is explained on the Coachella and Stagecoach websites and also in their latest publications. The promoter had already let slip that proof of vaccination would no longer be required, but now it is known that wearing a mask or presenting a negative test will also be abolished.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022



However, this does not mean that the organisation is downplaying these precautions. It is more about relenting to the evidence and individual accountability, as can be read on the websites:

‘There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19. (…) All attendees should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend the festival.’

However, and this is clear from the information updated by both Californian festivals, these attendance policies are in accordance with local guidelines and these measures may change at any time. This means that precautionary measures may be re-implemented if the pandemic situation in California develops unfavourably.

We remind you that Coachella will take place in double dose at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on the weekends of 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 April, featuring headliners Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Ye, Swedish House Mafia and many more. Stagecoach will run at the same venue from April 29 to May 1 and will feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and more.

Image Credit: Chris Miller / Goldenvoice 2014