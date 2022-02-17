Search

 

 

Political group in Ibiza attempts to ban beach clubs and hotel parties

Just recently, a new political group named Podemos has launched a campaign to pressure the government to ban all beach clubs in Ibiza and what is known on the island as “hotel discos.” 

The group has stated that the events are a “serious inconvenience” for the residents of the island. The group claims that the music can be heard from miles away and impedes the recent tourist laws the Balearic Islands put into place. The group claims the worse offenders are the beach clubs on the resort of Platja d’en Bossa

According to The Sun, Podemos spokesperson, Fernando Gómez says that one of the improvements the group wants to promote is to “end the legal limbo of one of the most important problems caused by tourism on the island of Ibiza, ie the serious inconvenience caused by the so-called beach clubs and hotel nightclubs.” 

“But there are several other examples of beach bars or restaurants on other beaches that have become sources of noise and disturbance.” – Fernando Gómez

Podemos has stated in their campaign that they want music to be played at an audible level and believe violators should be fined. As mentioned earlier, the Balearic Islands (Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca) just recently implemented new laws to improve the quality of stay for guests, including alcohol laws that limit tourists to six drinks a day at all-inclusive resorts. Currently, fines of up to €60,000 can be imposed to those who are caught balconing or those advertising party boats. 

