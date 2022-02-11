Sydney set to claim back its culture and nightlife, finds new report

By Jackson Naffa 17

After lockout laws were imposed eight years ago, and the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the nightlife in Sydney, a new report has brought to light how one of the world’s greatest cities can thrive again. The ‘Global Cities After Dark Sydney Future Proofing Report’ was released on Wednesday by VibeLab Asia Pacific; their mission statement reads:

“We exist to support creative communities. It’s our mission to help the world better understand the value of vibrant life at night. We believe that a healthy, independent nighttime culture shapes the identity of a city. Lively, diverse, nighttime communities lead to more liberal, inclusive cities.”

The report emerged from the Global Cities After Dark Sydney conference in March 2021; its key themes include: diversity and equity, collaboration with police and policymakers, accessibility planning, safety planning, support local, affordability of space and data and evidence.

“As Sydney is navigating the way forward through these immense challenges, it is the appropriate time to now focus on the task ahead and to collectively work together to create and enjoy the nightlife we have been yearning for,” – Jane Slingo, director of VibeLab Asia Pacific and co-founder of Global Cities After Dark.

The conference allowed for government and industry stakeholders to come together and discuss new ideas for the future of Sydney’s nightlife.

“Celebrate local’ can’t just be a slogan. We as government and enablers have to genuinely invest in local culture makers. We have to resist investing in the glamorous imports, and celebrate and fund the local.” – Jess Scully, Deputy Lord Mayor of Sydney

The key takeaways of the report include:

Looking forwards,

Collaboration between the night-time industry and government,

Addressing inequalities within the music industry, and

Improving and providing transport options

Australian artists such as Alison Wonderland, Flume and Peking Duk have long been protesting for Sydney to open up its doors to the world, so that live music can thrive again, and so that artists can have the opportunity to succeed just as they have.

You can read the full ‘Global Cities After Dark Sydney Future Proofing Report’ here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com

