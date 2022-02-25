Tiësto drops huge remix for global ACRAZE hit ‘Do It To It’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 25

‘Do It To It‘. It’s the song that took over the electronic world with a massive frenzy, with nothing quite like it hitting the music scene before. Not long after its release, heavyweights in the scene caught wind of this new track that was causing a commotion and one of those happens to be Tiësto. Playing it out in most of his sets over the summer season, he has now gone and created an official remix, out today.

Although many have been inspired by the addictive original and have created their own take on it (with dubstep remixes from the likes of Subtronics and Barely Alive, also not forgetting the viral Zedd edit of ‘Do It To It’ and 23‘s ‘Pink Soldiers‘ from the Netflix show Squid Game), it’s Tiësto which has taken the leap to officially release his. Reminding the world why they fell in love with the track in the first place, Tiësto’s remix adds a coat of fresh paint to the track. It ties together his signature club sound in which he uses to beef it all up, creating a drop which will have anyone fist pumping the air with all of their energy, truly setting his remix apart from the original. Funky, fresh and a contender for being just as addictive as ACRAZE’s original, it holds nothing back.This comes as a latest string of remixes for the producer, closely following his take on Meduza & Hozier track ‘Tell It To My Heart‘ and SLANDER‘s ‘Love Is Gone‘ in the past few months.

Stream the Tiësto remix of ‘Do It To It’ by ACRAZE below, and let us know what you think.

Image credit: ACRAZE (via Facebook), Tiësto (via Facebook)