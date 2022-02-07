Tinlicker drop stellar melodic trance single ‘Healing Forest’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 34

The beloved Dutch duo Tinlicker have released ‘Healing Forest’, the fourth track from their forthcoming album ‘In Another Lifetime’, on Anjunadeep.

Its premiere came from their Anjunadeep Open Air set at The Drumsheds London back in September, where Tinlicker, who are made up of Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven, also dropped various tracks from the album including ‘Be Here and Now’, ‘You Take My Hand’ and ‘Just To Hear You Say’. The track has recently received some huge radio support from the likes of Markus Schulz, Oliver Heldens, and Vintage Culture.

‘Healing Forest’ has a breathtaking soundscape, a beautiful melody, and a driving beat that will undoubtedly light up any dance floor across the globe. The artwork for the track is just as stunning too; freelance artist Regime has created the visual element for each single and the album too – you can view his work here via Instagram here.

During the shooting of this awesome project, the studio was entirely covered in paint. Splatters can be found everywhere from my clothes to the photographic equipment as a pleasant reminder of our rampage. Big thanks to Micha and Jordi (+ @anjunadeep/ @anjunabeats team) for their faith in my work even though my work is slow and takes months to prepare and finalize. A rarity in today’s tiresome 3D rendered artwork world.

With ‘In Another Lifetime’ set to drop in under a couple of weeks on Friday, February 18, Tinlicker are ramping up their tour schedule over the coming months all across Europe and the United States, with gigs booked for Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, and Extrema Outdoor.

You can stream ‘Healing Forest’ by Tinlicker down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts! We’ll also be sure to keep you posted when their album ‘In Another Lifetime’ drops!

Photo Credits: Tinlicker Facebook