Tomorrowland confirms third festival weekend and ticket sale dates

By Samantha Reis

People of tomorrow, your prayers have been heard by the festival gods and the long-awaited news has arrived. Tomorrowland has just announced the third weekend, confirming that, for the first time ever and with extraordinary character, the iconic summer festival will unfold in three magnificent chapters. The extra weekend of partying will take place before the last two weekends of July, already previously booked for this purpose. Tomorrowland’s post-pandemic return to the sacred grounds of Boom takes place in a triple form on weekends 15- 17, 22-24 and 29-31 July. All information is now available at tomorrowland.com and pre-registration starts tomorrow, February 2.

Love will reflect again. This is the message that today is being spread by the giant community of music lovers. Retrieving the theme that would have been experienced in 2020, the long-awaited 2022 edition of this magnificent festival is built around the theme ‘The Reflection of Love‘. The line-up for this 16th edition of Tomorrowland is still unknown, but the organisation promises to reveal it soon. Although no names have yet been revealed, there is little doubt about the quality that is traditionally spread across the stages of this festival. While the mystery remains, don’t waste any time and guarantee your ticket, because if there is one thing that is also a tradition, it is the speed with which Tomorrowland tickets sell out.

Tickets bought in 2020 are automatically transferred to this edition, but for those who still don’t have tickets, there is now hope. With the addition of this third weekend, a set of new tickets for festivalgoers will become available. If you don’t have a Tomorrowland account yet, you will have to create one and pre-register to be in the running for tickets. Pre-registration starts tomorrow, February 2, at 15:00 CET via tomorrowland.com. All information about tickets and packages is now available.

Worldwide Ticket Sale:

Global Journey Travel Packages: go on sale on February 12 at 17:00 CET

Worldwide Pre-Sale: starts on February 19 at 17:00 CET

Worldwide Ticket Sale: starts on February 26 at 17:00 CET

Tomorrowland Belgium 2022:

Weekend 1: Friday July 15 – Sunday July 17

Weekend 2: Friday July 22 – Sunday July 24

Weekend 3: Friday July 29 – Sunday July 31

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)