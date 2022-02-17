Tomorrowland One World Radio celebrates three year anniversary by offering exclusive festival access

By Creighton Branch 5

Another milestone in the chapter of the Tomorrowland story has officially completed as the brand’s premiere radio station ‘One World Radio’ celebrates its third year anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Tomorrowland is giving away tickets to the 2022 edition of the festival and exclusive access inside the event.

The giveaway will take place exclusively on the Tomorrowland app and will take place from February 14th to the 17th. The winners will not only get to attend the Tomorrowland festival this summer, but they will have the opportunity to have meet-and-greets with some of the world’s most popular DJs such as Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren and Lost Frequencies.

When these select artists play a song, a pop-up page on the app will allow listeners to enter the contest. Six people will then be chosen and will then have to compete in a final quiz via Zoom hosted by One World Radio’s host, Adam K. The winner of the final quiz will receive two Full Madness passes to Tomorrowland 2022 and get a meet-and-greet with the artists of their choosing.

This is an experience unlike any other that can’t go to waste. If you have the opportunity to sign up, don’t miss out! Remember the only way to enter is through the official app.

Download the TML App here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland