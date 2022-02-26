TR3AL returns with eclectic new single ‘Worlds Collide’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 19

Taking the electronic dance industry by storm, one fire track at a time, TR3AL has just returned with an eclectic new single entitled ‘Worlds Collide.’ Captivating from start to finish, listeners are most definitely in for a treat with this one, as they will be embarking on the most enticing but yet meaningful of journeys throughout the tracks’ entirety. Infusing his signature house sound that we all know and love, the California-based DJ/producer has been making his presence felt with each release, and in turn, has blessed us all with yet another mesmersing track in his vast repertoire of certified hits.

Coming off a stellar year in 2021, TR3AL saw his future house banger ‘I Am The Party‘ gain the success and recognition that was most definitely deserved, and in turn, left us all with that sense of impatience as to what the future would hold for this rising star. With this in mind, ‘Worlds Collide’ comes at the most fitting of times, with the man of the moment showcasing his versatility within our community, as this latest release offers the most energetic of auras, but at the same time, also ensures that listeners will be feeling some type of way throughout. A truly unique production in our books, TR3AL has also seen his vision of thrilling live performances come to life through the TR3AL XPERIENCE, where audiences are treated to the most stunning of visual shows.

“When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest.” – TR3AL

Maintaining the most distinctive of outlooks on both music and life in general, we have identified TR3AL as an artist to watch, and if this latest release is anything to go by, we are more than certain that nothing less than a bright future lays ahead. Out now, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with ‘Worlds Collide’ also available for streaming through all major platforms here. All set to leave a lasting impression on the dance scene, be sure to follow TR3AL on Spotify and Instagram for all the latest news, releases and more. Enjoy!

Image Credit: TR3AL (via Press)