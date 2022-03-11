Alison Wonderland reveals cover and title for third studio album, ‘Loner’

By Jackson Naffa 8

For what will be her third studio album, and first since ‘Awake’ in 2018, Alison Wonderland has just revealed the cover and that her album will be titled ‘Loner’, and it’s coming soon.

Her latest two singles ‘Fuck U Love U’ and ‘Fear Of Dying’ are set to feature on the album, which have amounted to 3.6 million and 1.3 million streams on Spotify respectively. Alison Wonderland has been rinsing ‘Fuck U Love U’ across all of her live sets at some of the world’s largest festivals including Beyond Wonderland, Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas. The track has also received phenomenal radio support from ILLENIUM and Valentino Khan in recent months. According to 1001Tracklists, ‘Fear Of Dying’ has only been played in radio shows; the two aforementioned artists have played it, as has fellow Australian Timmy Trumpet.

The cover of ‘Loner’ features Alison Wonderland’s face, which is illustrated with a cloud surrounding her head and covering up her eyes. The contrast between her deep, blue figure and the sky, and the striking colour of dusk setting in is quite mesmerising, and only has us further intrigued as to what ‘Loner’ is going to offer.

The third single off the album, ‘New Day’ has also dropped with an accompanying music video, where Alison features as a “laser shooting cowgirl turning bad guys into flowers.” Alison Wonderland still has remaining dates left on her ‘I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet’ tour (which is a little bit ironic now!) where the last date is in June; dates and tickets can be found here. She is also on the headlining bill, and playing exclusively at Ultra Music Festival Miami as part of Miami Music Week in a couple of weeks time.

We can’t wait for ‘Loner’ by Alison Wonderland to release, we’ll be sure to keep you posted when it drops!

Image Credit: Alison Wonderland (via Facebook)