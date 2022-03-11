Belgium is lifting restrictions on live events

By Samantha Reis 41

Good news from Belgium. The country has moved from code orange to code yellow, allowing live events to now return to full activity. Until now, code orange was in force, which in the barometer of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that a number of restrictions were imposed, such as the Covid Safe Ticket (CST). Initially introduced in the summer of last year, the CST was mandatory for all indoor events with more than 50 participants and for all outdoor activities involving more than 100 people. The Safe Ticket consisted of proof that a person was fully vaccinated, had a valid negative test or was recovering from a recent infection.

In light of what is considered to be a positive development in the state of the pandemic in Belgium, the country can move up the barometer to a level where the CST and many other restrictions can be dropped. For those who want to attend an event, go to a bar or go to the gym, they can now do so without presenting the Covid Safe Ticket. Venues regain the possibility to use their full capacity, with no more restrictions on the maximum capacity for activities, concerts hall and theatres. In public spaces, it is no longer mandatory in Belgium to wear a face mask, although Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has warned in a press conference that the use of the mask is still advised in situations where it is not possible to maintain a safe distance.

This rollback of the restrictions is a great relief for many sectors of activity, such as the live events industry, and a source of hope not only for Belgians but for the festivalgoers community as a whole, as many events of international interest take place in Belgium, such as the long-awaited return of Tomorrowland.

Belgium is moving ahead of the restrictions relief agenda while England, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland have also announced plans to lift the restrictions still in place.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)