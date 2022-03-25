Chris Lake ignites the dancefloor with groovy single ‘400’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 23

Losing full control of your mind and body is easy when Chris Lake takes the stage. Entering a world full of experimentation and house signatures, Chris Lake is a familiar name in the industry. Blessing fans with those dance-floor ready grooves no matter where you are in the world if there is one producer I trust to get you dancing immediately it is this one. After recently remixing Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd’s ‘Moth To A Flame,’ the amount of talent this producer has does not go unnoticed. Now releasing his very own groovy single ‘400’ as part of the third edition of Black Book IDs, Chris Lake is about to get you dancing real quick with this one. Also accompanying the third edition on Black Book Records includes singles from Franklyn Watts, Ango Tamarin, Gettoblaster, DJ Funk and Pimpo Gama. Ready to groove it out with Chris Lake as he ignites the dancefloor? I know we are.

With a constant tech-house rhythm from the start, energetic frequencies and high-pitched instrumental begin to takeover. As enticing vocals intertwined with fast-tempo melodies craft the perfect match, Chris Lake is preparing you for the groove to come. Building up with frequent undertones, Chris Lake re-imagines house music as an enticing house backdrop that allows listeners to get those dancing shoes on and take full control. Mastering his craft is easy for Chris Lake as he once again takes on a unique approach to ‘400.’ As vocals energize you to “make some noise,” Chris Lake turns up the tempo with the bass towards the end and we could not be happier with the outcome. Taking to his official Twitter account, Chris Lake shares:

“400. Out on Black Book Records this Friday. I know you’ve been waiting for this one. Very excited to get the 3rd edition of our Black Book IDs out, we’ve got some great records on this one.”

Listen to ‘400’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Creighton Branch/ We Rave You