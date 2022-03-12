EDC Week unveils dates for 2022 edition ahead of EDC Las Vegas

By Ellie Mullins 18

Ahead of the 2022 edition of EDC Las Vegas, Las Vegas turns into the party capital of the world with every DJ imaginable packing up the clubs, venues and pools for EDC Week. For 7 whole days and nights, the strip is transformed even more than usual and the official dates of this year’s EDC Week have been revealed: Wednesday May 18 to Tuesday May 24.

Although no lineup has yet been revealed, Insomniac have stated that the first phase of announcements will be coming very soon. Eagle-eyed attendees have currently been spotting some events already on the roster, with artists starting to also reveal some, notably including Gareth Emery who will be debuting his LSR/CITY show for the first time in an undisclosed, secret warehouse location on Thursday May 19. Tickets for that are currently on sale here. About the show, he said: