Kaskade wins legal battle against Las Vegas nightclub, awarded $8 million

By Jackson Naffa 54

Ryan Raddon, who we know and love as Kaskade, has just recently been awarded almost $8 million, following a lengthy court case which was ruled against the former Las Vegas nightclub KAOS for breach of contract.

KAOS kicked off with a bang in April 2019, signing resident artists such as Jauz, Marshmello and Skrillex. However, it failed to maintain its status as one of the biggest and best nightclubs in Las Vegas, closing its doors in November of the same year.

The original contract between KAOS and Kaskade would see him perform thirty shows in both 2019 and 2020, at approximately $300,000 per show. Most of the scheduled shows in 2019 went ahead, however, KAOS was to close its doors for renovations in October of that year. Kaskade had put forward numerous alternative dates, but claimed that KAOS “did not respond to, or even acknowledge” his suggestions.

More shows were cancelled for November, with KAOS then closing its doors indefinitely in December. Kaskade was left with no suitable venue for the scrapped dates, and the contract was then ultimately terminated.

Once the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March of 2020, FP Holdings (a subsidiary of Station Casinos who operated KAOS), claimed that the terms of the contract couldn’t be complied with, as government mandates assured that nightclubs couldn’t open across the United States.

On Monday, US District Judge Andrew P. Gordon awarded Kaskade with the exact amount of $7,950,000, as FP Holdings failed to make any attempt of honouring the lucrative contract terms.

This is a major victory for Kaskade, who has just recently teamed up with fellow collaborator and good friend deadmau5 to release their brand-new Kx5 project, with their first single ‘Escape’ featuring Hayla copping monumental support from the likes of Gabriel & Dresden, Oliver Heldens and Vintage Culture.

Image Credit: Kaskade (press)