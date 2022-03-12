Marshmello goes back to ‘Joytime’ roots with new single ‘Before U’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 18

OG Marshmello fans are surely feeling extremely satisfied right now, as the masked mogul has unveiled his latest single ‘Before U’ and it sees him go straight back to his roots.

Going way back to the starting points of his career, Marshmello fast made a name for himself thanks to his fun-loving, bouncy sound that went under the ‘Joytime‘ name. With the first ‘Joytime‘ album being self-released in 2016, through his label Joytime Collective, it fast became a staple and is what solidified his place within the scene. Following up not long after, ‘Joytime II‘ came in 2018, then ‘Joytime III‘ a year later in 2019. Breaking the cycle last year, he released ‘Shockwave‘, a standalone album from the others. Now though, he’s going back to his roots and is officially releasing ‘Joytime IV‘.

Voted to be the first single from the new album and simultaneously the new lobby track in Fortnite – who the producer is known for doing many collaborations with – ‘Before U’ captures the essence of the whole ‘Joytime’ concept, proving that no matter how far he strays from that sound with radio hits and high profile collaborations, it will always be embedded into his roots. When listening to this track, the wave of nostalgia hits straight away. Capturing that fun essence that was always present in his older releases, ‘Before U’ is essential Marshmello goodness, and a breath of fresh air for those who prefer this side to his multi-talented skills.

‘Before U’, the lead single from ‘Joytime IV’ is out now.

Image credit: Marshmello (via Facebook)