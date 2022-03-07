RÜFÜS DU SOL announce exclusive London show this summer

By Ellie Mullins 15

Known for mindblowing, tear-jerker live sets that leave crowds in awe, melodic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced an exclusive new show which will be much to the delight of UK fans.

Taking place at the stunning Gunnersbury Park in London, the ‘Surrender‘ artists will hit the capital on Saturday 20 August for a one off, all day show which also happens to be their biggest UK show to date, and their only one of the year. Alongside RÜFÜS DU SOL, there will a whole host of guests to kick off the day on a high note. Joining them are Jon Hopkins, Bakar, Georgia, Flight Facilities and JOPLYN who will all be on hand to deliver stellar sets that aren’t to be missed. Previously playing sold-out shows in London at venues such as O2 Forum Kentish Town, Electric Brixton and the iconic club Printworks, this show is also set to be a sell out success.

Alongside this announcement, the trio are also embarking on more special shows in America this year. On Saturday October 1 you can find them at beautiful venue The Gorge Amphitheatre alongside Fred Again.. and a string of festival appearances such as Boston Calling, Forecastle and Lowlands. Recently, they also finished up two weekends of paradise at their own curated event Sundream Tulum in Mexico, and they don’t look to be slowing down on the touring front any time soon.

Tickets for their biggest UK show to date are now on sale, and you can get yours here. Be quick, as tickets are expected to not be available for much longer.

Image credit: Guarionex Rodriguez, Jr. (via Office)