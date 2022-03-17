Saint Misha joins forces with Dani Doucette for eclectic new single ‘Feel My Love’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 21

Returning with yet another eclectic single in his long-list of certified hits, Saint Misha has joined forces once more with singer/songwriter Dani Doucette, as they bless us all with their latest release ‘Feel My Love.’ Captivating from start to finish, listeners are set to embark on the most emotive of journeys, with each musical element implemented to the utmost of perfection. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Saint Misha has been taking the dance industry by storm for quite some time now, with this latest production a clear representation of everything that he has set out to achieve as an artist to watch within our community.

Having released tracks on some of the biggest record labels within the dance scene, as well as gaining support from the likes of Nora En Pure, Lost Frequencies, Hardwell, Elderbrook, Judge Jules, Madison Mars and Martin Jensen, it was only a matter of time until the man of the moment left a lasting impact of his own, and what better way, than serving up his melodic and trademark sound for this latest production. The addition of Doucette on vocals, helps elevate ‘Feel My Love’ to a different dimension, with both set of artists having collaborated in the past for their hit single ‘On My Mind,’ and in fact, further showcasing the undeniable musical chemistry that exists between them.

Destined for nothing other than success, ‘Feel My Love’ will have you feeling some type of way, as its enticing aura combined with the breathtaking vocal on the track, have led to the creation of a collaboration for the ages. All set to light up dance-floor’s worldwide, ‘Feel My Love’ is out now under Feels Like Records, so be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. A collaborative hit like no other, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on both set of artists and their future endeavors, but in the meantime, don’t forget to leave us your own opinion of ‘Feel My Love’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Saint Misha (Press), Dani Doucette (Press)