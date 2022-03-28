Swedish House Mafia debut album ‘Paradise Again’ set to feature 17 tracks, Sebastian Ingrosso confirms

By Ouranios Savva 10

Edging ever closer to the release of their debut album, Swedish House Mafia will be delivering a body of work that further cements their status as one of, if not, the greatest of acts within the dance scene. With the official date confirmed for the 15th of April, ‘Paradise Again‘ will represent the iconic trio’s true identity, as their eagerly-awaited return has resulted in a darker and more conceptual era of Swedish House Mafia music. Delighting fans with recent releases such as ‘Moth To A Flame,’ ‘Lifetime,’ and ‘Redlight,’ the Swedish legends are more than eager to reveal the final product, as Sebastian Ingrosso has nothing but confirmed that 17 tracks will feature on ‘Paradise Again.’

A project like no other, Swedish House Mafia have appeared on the biggest stage at the most appropriate of times, as ‘Paradise Again’ assumes both their own as a group, as well as the dance scenes’ resurrection after the devastating impact that the global pandemic left. Impacting music as a whole, we could not think of a more iconic comeback within our community, as this forthcoming album acts as a representation of everything that the trio has set out to achieve during their iconic return. All set to inspire us with the most breathtaking of sound(s), ‘Paradise Again’ will mark a whole new creative process, and we could not be any more thrilled with the revelation of the tracklist, as Ingrosso made more than clear that “it will be 17 songs from our hearts to your hearts.”

For the most imminent of releases, there is only one thing for certain, and that is the current hype surrounding ‘Paradise Again’ and its official release, that bear in mind, could not be any closer. With 17 tracks set to leave us all in awe, this latest revelation has come hours after the announcement that Swedish House Mafia will be headlining Ultra 2023, with the surprises never-ending when it comes to the dance scenes’ most renowned of acts. Enhancing the current anticipation to even further heights, we would like to know your excitement levels for the iconic trio’s debut album release, so be sure to let us know in the comments section. ‘Paradise Again’ will be out under Republic Records.

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic