Sunset Music Festival reveals phase 2 lineup featuring ILLENIUM, Zeds Dead, Oliver Heldens & more

By Alshaan Kassam 17

As we are undeniably all hyped up as we head towards the festival season, Sunset Events and Disco Donnie Presents are here to bring us even better news regarding Sunset Music Festival 2022. After revealing a stellar phase one lineup featuring Dillon Francis, Diplo, Liquid Stranger, Valentino Khan, GORDO, Malaa, and many more, they also recently revealed the dubstep and bass king known as Skrillex will be the surprise headliner. Sunset Music Festival happily unites over fifty artists at Raymond James Stadium North Lot over Memorial Day Weekend from May 27-29, and for the first time, extends to 3 days. Even better, Sunset Music Festival has revealed its phase two lineup, and let us tell you it is an epic roster of world-class artists spanning multiple genres.

Sunset’s phase two lineup boasts enormous talent, including heavyweights such as ILLENIUM and Zeds Dead who will easily bring attendees right into their feels with a side of jaw-dropping bass. Also announced will be the legends Oliver Heldens and Tchami blessing the stage with the beauty of house music. Sunset Music Festival 2022 will also mark the highly anticipated return of Swedish superstar Alesso who makes his return to play the festival after ten years. Craving some tech-house? Well, Sunset Music Festival has got you covered as Dom Dolla, John Summit and Walker & Royce will grace the stage to keep you grooving all day long. Sunset Music Festival now offers special hotel and ticket packages through Fuse. Fuse empowers event and entertainment producers to sell curated travel packages. Each package includes a 3-4 night hotel stay at partner hotels in Tampa, FL, and exclusive add-ons for the purchase of an open bar and brunch. For those that already have a ticket, there are hotel-only options available. For more information on ticket and hotel packages, be sure to click here.

As we eagerly await May, Sunset Events Founder John Santoro shares:

“2022 is the biggest Sunset we’ve ever had and it marks a decade that we’ve been at Raymond James Stadium. We’ve grown from 1 day in 2012 to 3 days in 2022 featuring the biggest names in electronic music across 4 stages for Memorial Day Weekend in my beautiful city of Tampa.”

Check out the official phase two lineup reveal and let us know who you are excited to see in the comments.

Image Credit: Sunset Music Festival Press