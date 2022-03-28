Tale of Us memorises Miami with scintillating Ultra 2022 performance: Watch

By Ryan Ford 5

Italian duo Tale of Us, took to the heart of Miami with their intrinsic techno melodies, ramping up the emotion and atmosphere as Ultra returned last weekend.

It was a weekend to remember for both Carmine Conte and Matteo Milleri, who make up the esteemed melodic outfit, as they played on the legendary Resistance Stage at the Miami festival. One of our ones to watch ahead of the events return to Bayfront Park, the pair didn’t disappoint, with an eclectic showing in front of an ever-expectant crowd.

From start to finish the set was sophisticated as they come, meticulously crafted upon a foundation of originals and enticing new IDs. Throughout, we heard the likes of Colyn, Massano and Argy in the way of existing productions, while unreleased music from Justrice and Animal Picnic also soon entered the fray. A Tale of Us set wouldn’t currently be without an abundance of music from Milleri’s Anyma project, brandishing favourites ‘Running’ and ‘Angel 1’, alongside a possible upcoming collaboration dubbed ‘Waiting For The Sun’ with UK talents Camelphat.

If you missed it, or just want to relive the Tale of Us magic on the Resistance Stage in Miami once more, you can do so by watching the set for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Karel Uyttendaele