Valentino Khan releases furious ‘pkg’ EP featuring Eptic, Lil Jon & Psycho Boys Club: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 20

Dedicated to consistently pushing his sound forward no matter what time of the day it is, Valentino Khan is truly on another level in the music industry. Going hard is an understatement when this Los Angeles producer takes the stage. You may know this genre-defying producer from his classic tunes such as ‘Deep Down Low’ or his captivating collaboration with Alison Wonderland on ‘Anything,’ it is safe to say, Valentino Khan is a man of many talents. Whether it is house, trap, bass, or even some heavy hardstyle-infused madness, this talented artist really does it all. Just in time as we approach festival season, Valentino Khan is making his mark yet again with his hard-hitting and furious three-track ‘pkg’ EP. Featuring iconic collaborations from artists such as Eptic, Lil Jon, and Psycho Boys Club, get ready to go hard with Valentino Khan as he takes you on an unforgettable journey with a side of bass-induced madness.

Launching off with the lead single ‘Bloodbath’ featuring Eptic and Lil Jon, this one is for all those looking to go hard on the dancefloor. As Lil Jon pumps you up with energetic vocals, Khan and Eptic incorporate colossal amounts of bass and futuristic elements to craft a force not many can take lightly. Going even harder, ‘Hurricanrana’ is about to please all those hard-style enthusiasts as the tempo begins to rise throughout the single just in time for festival season. With Khan calling upon the Psycho Boys Club for their collaboration ‘Baja Blast,’ the producers infused the perfect amount of groove and bass to get you bouncing all night long. Excited to release his new EP, Valentino Khan shares:

“I wanted to put together a release strictly for all the ravers out there. In the midst of all my house music releases, I felt like switching it up to a more aggressive style for a moment. These records are all heavy DJ tools that I want all of my peers to bang out in their sets. I’m particularly proud of the lead single “Bloodbath” with Lil Jon and Eptic. Those are two people I’ve wanted to work with for years and Jon’s vocals are insane on this track. “Baja Blast” is a record I did with Psycho Boys Club, a couple of talented producers who are fast on the rise. I made Hurricanrana coming out of the lockdowns and wanted to tap into the feeling that festival season is back.”

Photo Credits: Valentino Khan Official Press