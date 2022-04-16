Coachella 2022 shows off impressive live stream experience for day one: Recap

By Creighton Branch 1

With the gates opening for day two of Coachella 2022 and only an hour away from the start of the live stream, we take a look back at what was a tremendous first day in the desert.

With Friday marking the return to the Coachella grounds for the first time since 2019, those who took the stages had big expectations to fill, and they did not disappoint. The entire day consisted of unforgettable performances from some of music’s most notorious acts. While seeing all of this in person must be unbelievable, not everybody could make it out to California, and that’s where one of the most talked-about topics from yesterday comes in. That being the incredible YouTube live stream.

Coachella made sure fans around the world were well taken care of as they premiered one of the best live stream experiences in recent memory. Giving viewers an all-access pass to not just the performances but the artist lounge with exclusive interviews, insight on the iconic Coachella festival fashion and behind-the-scenes YouTube shorts, “Front Row Coachella” was a smashing hit on day one.

Those watching saw jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Bishop Briggs, Anitta, Arcade Fire, Slander, Louis The Child, Madeon, Daniel Caeser, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Harry Styles and so many others. And that was only day one. Now the stream looks ahead to today where some of the highlight acts include BROCKHAMPTON, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure and Billie Eilish. Viewers will also have the opportunity today to buy Coachella merch exclusive to the live stream.

Don’t miss out on one of the biggest parties of the year as Coachella moves full steam ahead starting at 4 pm PDT on Youtube here.

Image Credit: Coachella/ Twitter