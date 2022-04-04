David Guetta uploads his monumental Ultra 2022 set: Watch

By Creighton Branch 1

It’s almost hard to believe that Ultra Music Festival ended its 2022 edition a week ago today. However, while Bayfront Park might not be hosting any more Ultra-Esque moments until this time next year, that does not mean we can’t relive the incredible ones that took place just seven days ago. With over 70+ live sets to watch, fans of all genres have a wide variety to explore, but the is one set that many have elevated to the top of the list, and that is David Guetta. The #1 DJ in the world has officially posted his Sunday set to Youtube for all to watch.

As he is famously known to do, Guetta took the stage Sunday to play the set on the main stage directly before the headliner. With one of the longer sets of the weekend on the stage, Guetta’s set comes in at around 73 minutes, and every second is worth the watch. The show included a jaw-dropping intro that featured Guetta and Morten’s Future Rave remix on “Titanium,” along with premiering a new Future Rave track and other IDs. Not only that, but Guetta impressively introduced a new sound that he calls “Street House.” The entire performance was one for the history books.

David Guetta never fails when he comes to Miami, and this performance proves once again why he is deserving of the top DJ in the world. Get your popcorn ready for this set, as it will be impossible to turn away.

Check out David Guetta’s full Ultra Music Festival 2022 performance below.

Image Credit: Getty Images Europe