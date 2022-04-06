Insomniac announces race week takeover at Formula 1 Las Vegas 2023

By Alshaan Kassam 21

The Insomniac team and family have proven to provide one-of-a-kind experiences to all fans and attendees. Whether it be the beautiful EDC Las Vegas under the Electric Sky or going deep into the music at Electric Forest, it is safe to say Insomniac is always on another level when it comes down to hosting events both at a small and large scale. Now, taking over the music industry is one thing but how about the Formula 1 return to Las Vegas in 2023? You read that right. Insomniac has revealed they will be taking over Las Vegas for Race Week and we can only imagine what plans they have in store for all of us. Officially revealing on their social media platforms, the announcement has undeniably hyped all those racing and music fans for the announcements to come. While many iconic artists such as Charlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix, Axwell, Don Diablo, and more collaborated with racing events and even played at memorable race tracks in the past, these artists have shown us that music and racing definitely are the perfect match for any day of the week.

As the anticipation begins to build as we look forward to the event taking place in November 2023, Formula 1 officially shares:

“In November 2023, F1 will descend on the Las Vegas strip for an unforgettable race. Cutting right through the neon heart of the city, our 3.8-mile track will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos, and hotels. Drivers will push their luck to breaking point at speeds of up to 212 mph. We’re putting everything on the table. Join us for an adrenaline-pumping 50-lap roll of the dice. The stakes have never been higher.”

Check out the official announcement below and be sure to sign up for the official event details here.

Image credit: Formula 1 (via Getty Images)