Leondis drops official remix for The Chainsmokers single ‘High’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 16

Since The Chainsmokers returned, they have been dropping huge tracks. With these tracks have also come huge remixes, including one of their comeback single ‘High‘ from upcoming, young producer Leondis.

At only 19, the producer has already achieved huge feats. Garnering a huge following on social media – in particular TikTok where he previews new music including this remix – his career is currently firing on all cylinders and all eyes are on him. Turning heads with his unique, energetic signature sound, it seems The Chainsmokers’ heads have also been turned as they chose him alongside the likes of Don Diablo and Crankdat to put an official spin on ‘High’. Released via Disruptor Records/Columbia Records, Leondis had been teasing this remix through his TikTok account, which saw him go viral. In the weeks leading up to the release, the excitement for it skyrocketed, so it’s no surprise as to why this is turning out to be one of the favourite remixes out of the ones currently released.

“These were the artists that inspired me to start creating music back when I was 16, so it’s a crazy full circle moment being able to work on a record with them. I have been manifesting landing an official remix with them everyday for the last few years, so although it feels crazy, it also feels right. This remix is the just the tip of the iceberg of new music to come and I really can’t wait to share everything I’ve been working on with the world” – Leondis

Adding the ultimate upbeat burst of happiness and euphoria to his spin on the release, it’s safe to say that he has created the ultimate summer anthem, and the duo would agree, choosing his remix to play in sets around the world such as EDC Mexico and at the Super Bowl LVI Tailgate Kickoff. After catching their attention on socials when he went viral with a video sharing some beats to his friend, he then played around with the vocals of ‘High’ on the beat, which lead to an influx of comments tagging The Chainsmokers, and the rest is history.

Playful and one to get the dancefloor moving, this remix is one to put on all of your playlists. Listen to Leondis’ official remix of ‘High’ below.

Image credit: press