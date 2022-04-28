ODESZA tease upcoming album release with emotive single ‘Behind The Sun’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 24

ODESZA unveil their next single ‘Behind The Sun’ off the highly-anticipated album set to arrive on July 22.

After officially announcing their upcoming album is finished, ODESZA are building the anticipation forward by releasing their newest emotive single ‘Behind The Sun.’ Just recently, the legendary power-duo revealed they are returning to their hometown of Seattle for their first show in three years. The Return will be a musical homecoming for the WA natives and Western Washington University alums. As the duo share:

“For our first show back in 3 years, we couldn’t think of a better place than in our hometown. The energy in Seattle is truly something else and to top that off, we’re surrounded by so many of our friends & family. We really can’t express how excited and grateful we are to be playing live music again, especially at home. We’re working hard to put together an incredible show and can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Making moves in the music industry is clearly natural to ODESZA as they also rinsed out a few unreleased tunes off their upcoming ‘The Last Goodbye Album’ during weekend one of Coachella. Teasing listeners with their breathtaking single ‘Behind the Sun,’ gentle melodies and beautiful soundscapes are a reminder of why we fell in love with their forward-thinking production style from the very start. Serving as a full reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music, the anticipation is real for ODESZA to bless fans with an entire album of gems.

Be sure to watch the official video for the single below and let us know if you are excited for the release of ODESZA’s upcoming album.

Image credit: Rukes.com