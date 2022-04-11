Search

 

 

Alwz snny gif banner
Alwz snny gif banner
"Don't Let Me Down"
Editorials

On this month six years ago: Illenium releases his remix of The Chainsmokers “Don’t Let Me Down”

By
1
catalog banner

It’s pretty crazy how fast time passes. To realize that it has been six years since Illenium released his career-altering remix of The Chainsmoker’s “Don’t Let Me Down” is astonishing. There are thousands of great tracks every year that release, have their time in the spotlight and then fade away. But there are is an elite group of songs every so often that when they are put out into the world, they put a dent in the universe.

Released on March 7th of 2016, first as an unofficial remix on Soundcloud and then ultimately included on the official remix collection by The Chainsmokers, the track propelled Illenium into the spotlight of electronic dance music. Even after all this time, Illenium’s “Don’t Let Me Down” remix is still revered by DJs around the world, gaining over half a billion views, it’s one of the most successful reworks in history. And currently, to this day, it is still played by The Chainsmokers in their sets.

The remix embodies everything that Illenium has become known for in his career. From the rework of the emotional verses, to an earth-shattering and iconic drop and even a drum-break in the build-up that feels as if it should be part of the original, this remix is still one of Illenium’s best productions to date. 

It is a remix that will forever be cemented in this history of electronic music and proved early on what the entire world knows now, that Illenium is amongst the bass music legends. 

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE?

Click here to get the full magazine ->



Image Credit: Rukes.com

Tags: ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]