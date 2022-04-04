Snoop Dogg is releasing exclusive music as NFTs and more on the Cardano blockchain

By Theonlymajed 32

Snoop Dogg has taken leadership in the field as an OG artist, and it’s very impossible not to have seen his name next to “NFT” in the last month. He’s done everything from issuing non-fungible tokens to investing in blockchains, as well as building his own metaverse, Snoopverse in The Sand Box, forming a DAO, purchasing lands, and purchasing Death Row Records and converting it into a non-fungible token web3 NFT label, and then releasing a music video in the metaverse for the first time ever under the web3 label. Now, he’s supporting the Cardano blockchain.

Snoop Dogg is collaborating with Clay Nation to release an NFT on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. The NFT is a collection of 10,000 digital figures with handcrafted clay attributes that were algorithmically constructed. According to a tweet from Clay Nation, Charles Hoskinson, Snoop Dogg, and others will be joining the podcast on April 5 to deliver collectibles, unreleased tracks, proposals, and other products accessible exclusively on the podcast.

Following the implementation of smart contracts to Cardano, the network skyrocketed in popularity in recent months after a slow start. The NFT community has grown a habit of ignoring ADA, however, we think that it is going to surprise everyone with its forward-thinking technology. According to Charles Hoskinson the founder, he stated:

“Many Cardano DApps are waiting for the Vasil hard fork to launch in June to profit from pipelining,” he said, adding that this would have a significant impact on TVL.

ADA is planning a hardfork in June with the purpose of increasing the Cardano protocol’s volume and liquidity. This will change the game for the blockchain, and the fact that Snoop Dogg will be the first prominent musician to support Cardano this might open numerous avenues for others to follow in his footsteps.

Image Source: Press