Anyma and Chris Avantgarde unleash hugely anticipated track ‘Consciousness’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 13

Anyma, the side project of Matteo from Tale Of Us, has just unleashed one of the biggest anthems of the year with Chris Avantgarde, the long-awaited, goosebump-inducing ‘Consciousness’.

Giving us full body goosebumps, Anyma and Chris Avantgarde have teamed up to release one of the melodic techno circuit’s biggest anthems of the year in the form of ‘Consciousness‘, finally out now via Tale Of Us label Afterlife. After playing it around the live show circuit for quite a while now, fans are bursting with excitement to see it finally receive an official release. In true Anyma style, the release also comes with a sleek, stylistic NFT drop.

Revealed last May on his birthday, Matteo Milleri unveiled his new side project Anyma, which runs alongside the main Tale Of Us duo project. Aside from the music itself, the project also focused on technology and the world of NFTs and pushed boundaries, and as stated by him: ‘Anyma blends music, art and immersive realities to explore a new chapter in our realm of consciousness.’ Armed with trippy visuals, the project’s debut EP ‘Sentient‘ released in June of 2021, followed by the ‘Claire‘ EP on July 16 debuting with his first NFT collection. The other star of this newest release, Chris Avantgarde, is a German producer who has become a staple of the Afterlife label as of late, also being featured on the Afterlife roster for their upcoming residency at Hï Ibiza.

‘Consciousness’ takes us into an otherworldly realm, with intrinsic melodies sweeping around a larger-than-life soundscape that leaves listeners in a true trance. Mastering the melodic and unique style that both artists have come to known, a mysterious vocal puts the cherry on top of the cake, and it wouldn’t be out of place calling this track a true masterpiece. The track is also being released alongside a joint NFT titled EVA DAO, which aims to explore what the limits of live audiovisual NFT experiences are. You can find out more about that here and view the visuals below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anyma (@anyma_ofc)

Be sure to stream ‘Consciousness’ by Anyma and Chris Avantgarde below or here.

Image credits: press