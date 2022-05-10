Potential Calvin Harris and David Guetta collaboration teased by Tiësto on Instagram

By Jack Spilsbury 2

A collaboration between Calvin Harris and David Guetta may be heading our way, “We need that collab between you guys!!” Tiësto asks in a recent Instagram comment

Hype and anticipation has been building around the next Calvin Harris album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’, with collaborations already teased with artists like Snoop Dogg. However, due to a comment on Instagram from the Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto, it seems that a collaboration between Calvin Harris and David Guetta may also be releasing sometime in the future.

A recent Instagram post from David Guetta showed himself hanging with the Scottish DJ in Miami, among the many many comments admiring the guys’ friendship there was a particular cryptic comment from no other than superstar Tiësto asking for a collaboration. “We need that collab between you guys!!” the comment wrote which has now amassed hundreds of likes and replies from many more begging for a collaboration. Even fellow Dutch DJ Nicky Romero replied saying there should be a collaboration with Tiësto even joining on it.

As of writing, no collaboration between Calvin Harris and David Guetta has been confirmed, however, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’, releases this summer and marks the first album release from Calvin since 2017. In the meantime, we continue to speculate what a collaboration between the Scottish and French DJs would sound like. Are you desperate to hear a collaboration from Harris and Guetta? make sure to let us know. You can check out the Instagram post below.

