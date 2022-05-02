Claptone reveals ‘Beautiful’ single and official remix pack featuring James Hype & more: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

After selling out his famous ‘The Masquerade’ events around the globe, Claptone reveals a new uplifting single ‘Beautiful’, and a variety of house remixes from James Hype, Monkey Safari, Murmur Tooth, and Lars Moston maestro. Featuring breathtaking vocals from lau.ra, the vocalist shares “great to see my track with Claptone get the remix package it deserves. Can’t wait to play that James Hype version in my sets, it’s absolutely massive.”

From hosting a series of highly-anticipated ‘The Masquerade’ events at AFAS LIVE during ADE, Zamna, Tulum, and SLS Hotel during Miami Music Week, the legendary producer known as Claptone has successfully acquired residencies at Encore Beach Club & XS at Wynn Las Vegas and Pacha Ibiza. Always one step ahead in the music industry, Claptone has returned with a stunning new single ‘Beautiful’ featuring powerful vocals from lau.ra. Even better, Claptone has also dropped a series of house remixes from James Hype, Monkey Safari, Murmur Tooth, and Lars Moston.

It is evident Claptone has been unstoppable this year, with the previous release of two remixes including “Queen of Ice”, from Pet Shop Boys and Nora En Pure, he also shared a massive remix package for his collaboration with soul-pop icon Mayer Hawthorne. Coming in strong for festival season with the new single and official remix pack, Claptone shares:

“Beautiful is an ode to selfless, giving, warm-hearted people. Those among us that are the essence that holds a relationship, a society well in the end all mankind together.”

All remixes are available today on Beatport with James Hype’s remix also available on Spotify below. The remixes will be released to all DSPs on May 6th via Different Recordings. Be sure to let us know your favourite remix in the comments.

Image Credit: Claptone Official Press