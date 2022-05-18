David Guetta & Ushuaïa Ibiza unveil support act names for F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! residency

Another year of the popular David Guetta residency F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! at Ushuaïa Ibiza is upon us, and the majority of the support act names have been unveiled including ACRAZE, Afrojack and many more.

As another year of F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! descends onto Ushuaïa with just a few weeks to go, they have unveiled the majority of the support act names that are set to share the famous stage alongside David Guetta every Monday from June 6 to October 3, jam-packing the events and getting the week off to a great start. Unveiling what is said to be the full lineup, there are some huge names across many different genres to offer a dynamic show no matter which week you go.

Many of his collaborators including long time friend Afrojack, multi-time collaborator Joel Corry and Martin Solveig will be in attendance, and also Shouse of ‘Love Tonight‘ fame, which David Guetta’s viral remix of is still making the rounds online. Breakout sensation ACRAZE behind the now iconic ‘Do It To It‘ and legends Benny Benassi, Lost Frequencies and Tchami who need no introduction will also see their names on the bill for multiple shows and that’s just scratching the surface of this stacked bill of names. On the huge opening night, the bill sees Lost Frequencies, Joel Corry and opener Paul Reynolds warm up the crowd before the man himself. Although the closing show’s names have not yet been announced, we know it will be spectacular. You can view the lineups so far for each date here, and buy tickets starting from €80.

In addition to this, David Guetta will be extending his Ibiza stay with the first-ever Future Rave residency taking over Friday nights at Hï, alongside MORTEN and recently announced name Idris Elba who takes over the Club room. You can buy tickets for that here.

Image credit: Ushuaïa