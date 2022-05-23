deadmau5 teams with Fandiem in support of the ASPCA

By Nicole Pepe 28

deadmau5 has partnered with Fandiem during his upcoming “We Are Friends” (WAF) tour to inspire his fans to give back and win a chance for ‘Friends in Miami: The Ultimate deadmau5 Basel Adventure’. In support of The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), deadmau5 fans can get involved and donate to win special prizes during the week of Art Basel in Miami.

Contestants have until September 15th, 2022 to donate as much as they wish for special entries to win the grand prize of two roundtrip tickets to Miami and hotel accommodations, an exclusive jet ski adventure with deadmau5, two guestlist passes with TBD special access for the deadmau5 show in Miami, your very own custom-designed and autographed mau5head, the chance to skip the line with two priority access passes to the mau5hop Miami pop-up during Art Basel and two deadmau5 merch packs. The runner-up will receive two guestlist passes to a non-festival deadmau5 show of your choice and one deadmau5 merch pack. As an added bonus, if you donate a minimum of $100, you will receive a special deadmau5 lapel pin.

The more you donate, the more entries you will receive. All donations will go to ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). For more information on the deadmau5 and Fandiem collaboration, click this link here.

Image Credit: deadmau5 (via Facebook)