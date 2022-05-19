EDC Las Vegas 2022: Ten sets not to miss under the electric sky

By Creighton Branch 36

As hundreds of thousands make their way to the desert for one of North America’s largest festivals this weekend, EDC Las Vegas 2022 is setting itself up for another historical edition. With that comes unique performances from over 100+ artists that will resonate with us for a lifetime. Below are the ten sets that we feel are absolute can’t miss experiences throughout the course of the festival.

Of course, none of the magic that EDC Las Vegas 2022 will bring can be accomplished without those who attend, but one of the most compelling aspects of the event is the unforgettable shows provided by the DJs. Whether it’s a new alias, new sound, special guests, a unique back-to-back, or even a classic set, when those acts walk up the decks of those 15 stages, you never know what you are going to get. However, one thing is for sure. It will be nothing short of iconic.

As we get into the ten sets that we feel are can’t miss moments at EDC, we have based our list on factors such as anticipation, historical measure, uniqueness, genre, stage and production. And while we can’t put everybody on the list, there are many worthy acts.

10. Delta Heavy B2B Koven B2B Muzz

DAY: Saturday

STAGE: Basspod

TIME: 10:30pm – 11:30pm

9. Vintage Culture B2B James Hype

DAY: Sunday

STAGE: Stereobloom

TIME: 12:00am – 1:30am

8. Moore Kismet

DAY: Sunday

STAGE: Circuit Grounds

TIME: 4:30am – 5:30am

7. Tale of US

DAY: Friday

STAGE: Neon Garden

TIME: 2:30am – 4:00am

6. Subtronics B2B Boogie T

DAY: Sunday

STAGE: Basspod

TIME: 1:30am – 2:30am

5. Eric Prydz

DAY: Friday

STAGE: Circuit Grounds

TIME: 12:45am – 2:00am

4. Porter Robinson

DAY: Friday

STAGE: Kinetic Field

TIME: 1:40am – 2:55am

3. Illenium

DAY: Sunday

STAGE: Kinetic Field

TIME: 1:39am – 2:55am

2. David Guetta & Morten Present: Future Rave

DAY: Saturday

STAGE: Kinetic Field

TIME: 1:45am – 3:00am

1. Kaskade & Deadmau5 Present: Kx5

DAY: Saturday

STAGE: Circuit Grounds

TIME: 12:50am – 2:10am

Hopefully, you’ll be able to catch some of these, if not all, by the end of EDC. However, with so many different genres being represented during the festival, don’t be afraid to venture out to something new.

Check out the entire line up here.