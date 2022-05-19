EDC Las Vegas 2022: Ten sets not to miss under the electric sky
As hundreds of thousands make their way to the desert for one of North America’s largest festivals this weekend, EDC Las Vegas 2022 is setting itself up for another historical edition. With that comes unique performances from over 100+ artists that will resonate with us for a lifetime. Below are the ten sets that we feel are absolute can’t miss experiences throughout the course of the festival.
Of course, none of the magic that EDC Las Vegas 2022 will bring can be accomplished without those who attend, but one of the most compelling aspects of the event is the unforgettable shows provided by the DJs. Whether it’s a new alias, new sound, special guests, a unique back-to-back, or even a classic set, when those acts walk up the decks of those 15 stages, you never know what you are going to get. However, one thing is for sure. It will be nothing short of iconic.
As we get into the ten sets that we feel are can’t miss moments at EDC, we have based our list on factors such as anticipation, historical measure, uniqueness, genre, stage and production. And while we can’t put everybody on the list, there are many worthy acts.
10. Delta Heavy B2B Koven B2B Muzz
DAY: Saturday
STAGE: Basspod
TIME: 10:30pm – 11:30pm
9. Vintage Culture B2B James Hype
DAY: Sunday
STAGE: Stereobloom
TIME: 12:00am – 1:30am
8. Moore Kismet
DAY: Sunday
STAGE: Circuit Grounds
TIME: 4:30am – 5:30am
7. Tale of US
DAY: Friday
STAGE: Neon Garden
TIME: 2:30am – 4:00am
6. Subtronics B2B Boogie T
DAY: Sunday
STAGE: Basspod
TIME: 1:30am – 2:30am
5. Eric Prydz
DAY: Friday
STAGE: Circuit Grounds
TIME: 12:45am – 2:00am
4. Porter Robinson
DAY: Friday
STAGE: Kinetic Field
TIME: 1:40am – 2:55am
3. Illenium
DAY: Sunday
STAGE: Kinetic Field
TIME: 1:39am – 2:55am
2. David Guetta & Morten Present: Future Rave
DAY: Saturday
STAGE: Kinetic Field
TIME: 1:45am – 3:00am
1. Kaskade & Deadmau5 Present: Kx5
DAY: Saturday
STAGE: Circuit Grounds
TIME: 12:50am – 2:10am
Hopefully, you’ll be able to catch some of these, if not all, by the end of EDC. However, with so many different genres being represented during the festival, don’t be afraid to venture out to something new.
Check out the entire line up here.