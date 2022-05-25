EDC Las Vegas unveil dates for 2023 edition

By Ellie Mullins

Pasquale Rotella, head of Insomniac, wasted no time in announcing the dates for EDC Las Vegas just shortly after this year’s edition took place. Teasing some special surprises, it will also be the 30th anniversary of Insomniac as a brand.

With the 2022 edition of EDC Las Vegas taking place this last weekend just gone, Pasquale Rotella took to socials to quickly confirm the dates for next year’s edition. Taking place in May again, the festival will once again return for three days on 19-21 for more explosive memories under the electric sky. Reflecting on what another successful edition brought to the festivalgoers, Pasquale took to Instagram to state:

“You, the Headliners, are the pulse of EDC, the energy that creates the magic we all feel when we’re here together. I’ve been around the world and back, to countless shows & festivals, and I can tell you confidently that nothing compares to the feeling of being here with all of you. I already have a bad case of the EDC blues 😩 but I’m leaving here with renewed energy to keep sharing the love of our community with the world more than ever before.”

Carrying on, he also looked forward to the 2023 edition of EDC Las Vegas, saying:

“In 2023 we’ll be celebrating 30 YEARS of Insomniac and we’ll return Under the Electric Sky for #EDCLV2023 on May 19, 20 & 21! We have so many special experiences and surprises in store & I can’t wait to share them with all of you.”

We’ll have to wait to see exactly what those experiences and surprises will be, but with Insomniac celebrating 30 years as a brand, we expect this to be unmissable to say the least. Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2023 are not yet on sale, but fans can sign up here to be the first to know when they do.

View this post on Instagram

Image credit: EDC Las Vegas (via Facebook)