HARD Summer reveals huge lineup for 2022 edition

By Chris Vuoncino 6

HARD Summer has revealed its lineup for the 2022 edition of the summer festival and expands to a three day event for the first time in it’s history. The massive lineup will be topped by headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert and Porter Robinson.

Known for its focus on combining heavy bass music, house, techno and hip-hop, this year’s edition of HARD Summer further dives into bringing all these styles today at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA. Taking place July 29, 30, and 31, attendees will have 5 event stages, free water stations, shade and mist areas, as well as a one acre lagoon and VIP pools overlooking the stages to help stay cool while wandering throughout the grounds.

On the music front, the artists and back to back performances will no doubt have fans racing from stage to stage trying to catch all the action. Outside of the headliners, attendees will no doubt flock to the take in sets from Alison Wonderland, Madeon, JOYRYDE, Jai Wolf and Three 6 Mafia. HARD Summer will also continue the festival staple of creating unique and rare b2b sets with the likes of Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH b2b Marauda and Sub Focus b2b ???, keeping fans on their toes as they await the mystery of who will be sharing the decks with Sub Focus. The full lineup can be seen here:

HARD Summer has become a staple for festivals and music in southern California for years now and this year’s edition is looking to not only live up to that legacy but surpass with the addition of the third day to the event. The diversity of the lineup will no doubt attract a wide variety of music fans and should hopefully help artists grow their reach as a new favorite song, set or artist could potentially be found by attendees at every turn. Passes for the event are now on sale at the HARD Summer website and can be purchased on layaway with just $9.95 down.

Featured image credit: Virisa Yong for Insomniac Events