Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa created the perfect ‘Potion’ for this summer: Listen

By Samantha Reis 6

Calvin Harris unleashes his new smashing collaborative summer hit saying ‘It’s an honour to work with Dua and Thug again’

Summer it’s heat, it’s friends, it’s relaxation, it’s love and it’s the radio hits that you listen to with the car windows open. Summer is also synonymous with ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1‘, the masterpiece that Calvin Harris gave to the industry five years ago, and that since then has served as the soundtrack of the hot and busy nights of the summer season. Much has been asked and expected for the sequel to this brilliant album, a chapter that has now opened with the release of the first single from ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2‘. ‘Potion‘ is a hot and sensual track that unites Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Young Thug in a reunion of talents that resulted in a real bomb. ‘Potion’ is now out via Columbia Records, ready to be consumed with the volume on high.

A lot is known about Calvin Harris’ productions. Some of those things are that he makes hits very easily, especially ones that manage to perform equally bombastically on radio and on the dancefloor. ‘Potion’ is another one of those productions. This dance tune is the opener from the forthcoming and highly anticipated summer album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’ and the track you’ll have first on your playlist for this upcoming holiday season. Harris has recruited Dua Lipa and Young Thug, two artists he knows well and has worked with in the past to deliver this beauty. His previous collaboration with Young Thug dates back to 2017 and is ‘Heatstroke‘, one of the tracks from ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1’ and also featured Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande. With Dua Lipa, surely you remember 2018’s massive hit ‘One Kiss‘, which topped international charts and was the biggest selling single of that year in the UK. On working with these artists again on ‘Potion’, Calvin Harris says:

‘It’s an honour to work with Dua and Thug again. They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape’.

‘Potion’ is a summer dream, full of funky elements. The soundscape is relaxed, light as a breeze, and very easy on the ear. Dua Lipa’s soft, sensual voice commands the melody while Young Thug’s groovy, urban vocals prove to be a complement rather than a contrast. The lyrics whisper to you the ingredients for this magical ‘Potion’, which will ensure you have a good time this summer.

This hot tune comes accompanied by a psychedelic music video directed by Emil Nava, an already longstanding Calvin Harris partnership. The video is a replica of the concept of this single and the Funk Wav Bounces Project itself, spreading the energy you want for this season. Get a taste of ‘Potion’ below:

Image credit: Calvin Harris (via Facebook), Dua Lipa (via Facebook), Young Thug (via Facebook)