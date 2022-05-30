Illenium wins first ever award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for ‘Fallen Embers’

By Creighton Branch 23

It feels like a moment that was destined to happen since its initial release last year, as earlier this month, Illenium officially took home the Billboard Music Award for Best Dance/Electronic album with his fourth studio album, ‘Fallen Embers.’ “Thank you guys so much. I’ve never won an award before, so this is cool,” said Illenium.

The Billboard Music Awards accolade comes as more than deserving as Illenium arguably put out not just the best album of his career, but one of the best albums of the past decade. Of course, if there is anybody wondering, the Colorado native has the numbers to back it up as well. ‘Fallen Embers’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with its release on July 31st last year. It charted 34 weeks following its drop, including a top 10 spot on the Independent Album charts, and debuted at 49 on the Billboard 200 list.

“Making music for me has always been a really big healing aspect of my life and it’s amazing to share with amazing fans and [to be] here. So thank you guys so much, hope to see you guys soon again.” – Illenium, 2022 Billboard Music Awards

It should not go unmentioned that Illenium beat out some elite talent to earn the award, including Porter Robinson with ‘Nurture’ and RÜFÜS DU SOL with ‘Surrender,’ the category was one of the toughest it has been in years. He now joins an exclusive group of artists that have taken home this title in the past, such as Zedd, Daft Punk, The Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga, Lindsey Sterling and Marshmello.

‘Fallen Embers’ is said to be a new phase in the Illenium story but still within the same world as his previous three albums. It is the first project Illenium has dropped on the independent label 12Tone Music since he left Astralwerks Records following the release of his third album, ‘Ascend.’

Relisten to Illenium’s ‘Fallen Embers’ here or check out his newly released remix album below.