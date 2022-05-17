Bass House innovators Matroda and Bleu Clair drop new single “PWR”

By Ryan Ford 26

Two of the brightest sparks in the Bass House game, Matroda and Bleu Clair have come together once again to drop their new, game-changing single “PWR” on Insomniac Records.

Croatian-raised producer Matroda has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with each of his releases exceedingly better than those before it. As one of the hottest properties on the Bass House scene, it’s therefore exciting to see him combine, yet again, with producer prodigy Bleu Clair. The Indonesian musician always brings unique flavours to the table and has made a name for himself with the unique genre-bending styles he conjures up.

Their collaboration “PWR” couldn’t have come soon enough to hear these exciting minds combine for the second time following up on their previous collaboration, “Disco Tool”. Their latest offering takes a slightly different approach to the former, floating an irresistibly soulful vocal over a crisp percussive bed in its early moments to set the tone. It’s not long before the record twists and turns toward the drop, as the bass-infused melody gives way to pumping percussion and an undulating bass-line rhythm. Intrinsic piano chords enter the mix in the breakdown before the pair are ready to go again in the track’s climax to polish off another sublime production.

Vibe to the latest Matroda x Bleu Clair collaboration, “PWR”, yourself below!

Image Credit: Matroda & Bleu Clair