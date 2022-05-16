NAZAAR releases jam-packed 6-song EP ‘VISNS’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 1

Following his recent single release ‘War Cry’ with Virus Syndicate, and earlier ‘Shadows’ with Louiejayxx, the American-Pakistani artist NAZAAR releases his full EP ‘VISNS’, a 6-track package that is a true sonic journey through the realms of bass music.

Raised between Pakistan and America, Farhan Zahir, better known as NAZAAR, has made his signature sound a combination of his roots and his western upbringing, the hidden riches of the Middle East, with the prominent sounds of electronic dance music. He has previously worked with Carnage on ‘Blitzkrieg’ and had a stream of solo independent singles, such as ‘Jinn’ and ‘Guru’. His past releases have found homes on Never Say Die, Space Yacht, Bassrush, and Columbia Records, where NAZAAR has put out his remix of The Chainsmokers‘ ‘Sick Boy’. In 2018, he released a single titled ‘A Dance With Death’, which enjoyed unprecedented DJ support from the likes of Excision, RL Grime, Zomboy, and many more. The success of this single forged the path to NAZAAR‘s debut 5-track EP titled “The Legacy” on Never Say Die in early 2019.

“The ‘VISNS’ EP is more than just another project; it stands for a cause that’s greater than me. VISNS is a body of work that’s supposed to help listeners dig deeper into their thoughts and make sense of the visions they have for themselves”, says NAZAAR regarding the new EP.

From the ominous and eerie ‘With U’ to the vocal-forward, emotive ‘Lies’ featuring Hera Lynn, ‘VISNS’ is a representation of NAZAAR’s creative genius as he produces music that appeals to the heart and on the dance floor. The EP’s outro ‘Love Burns’ leaves the listener with a catharsis that’s especially rare for the type of heavy-hitting and yet cinematic music that NAZAAR has created.

Stream the entire EP below:

