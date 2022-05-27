Tale Of Us return to Hï Ibiza for third season of their Afterlife series summer residency

By Ouranios Savva

Bringing their acclaimed Afterlife series to Hï Ibiza for the third time, techno legends Tale Of Us will be joined by high profile artists every Thursday commencing the 7th of July, and coming to a close September 22nd.

Returning for the third season of their acclaimed Afterlife series, legendary techno duo Tale Of Us will be ensuring the most impressive of live shows, as Hï Ibiza will once again be hosting a set of events that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. Kick-starting their summer residency on Thursday July 7th, a lineup including Tale Of Us, Rüfüs Du Sol and Patrice Baumel at the Theatre; Kobosil, Mind Against and 8Kays at the Club; and Echonomist at the Wild Corner, can only further indicate the unforgettable experiences that are set to unfold every Thursday at the White Isle.

Combining the most eclectic of sounds, with a diverse and unique outlook that helps define the true nature of Hï Ibiza, the Afterlife series will have anyone in attendance feeling some type of way throughout the entirety of each show. From cutting edge tailor-made production, immersive visuals, bespoke lighting and laser installations that elevate the residency to a different dimension, party-goers will be embarking on a musical and visual journey like no other. Offering their own unique outlook on the wider spectrum of arts, Tale Of Us have been innovating their live shows in the most distinct of fashions, with the Afterlife series acting as a clear indicator of everything that they have set out to achieve thus far in their career.

Edging ever closer to the opening party, this latest residency will be reaching further heights this coming summer, as an array of well-renowned, as well as up and coming artists, will have the opportunity of showcasing their musical prowess in the most breathtaking of venues. With this said, be sure to visit Hï Ibiza’s official website for any further information regarding dates and times, ticket and table purchase, as well as general enquiries. Will you be joining Tale Of Us at their Afterlife series residency in Ibiza this summer? Make sure to let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Tale Of Us (via Facebook)