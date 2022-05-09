Tomorrowland unveils new luxury holiday destination Terra Solis in Dubai

By Ellie Mullins 75

Expanding their horizons with yet another exciting new concept, Tomorrowland is moving into the desert and is merging their brand into holiday destination territory with Terra Solis. This destination will be open from September this year up until June of 2023.

When Tomorrowland and the luxurious nature of Dubai collide, we know that this will be nothing short of spectacular. Described as a “magical oasis, away from all the noise where you live to the rhythm of the sun”, Terra Solis is a glamping experience in the heart of the Arabian dunes complete with a stunning pool, tasty restaurant options and of course, at the heart of anything Tomorrowland does: great music.

Remote yet reachable from the rest of Dubai, it is only a 30 minute drive from the airport and 25 minutes from some of the city’s huge hotspots. Already available to book, the options include Polaris Tent Queen, Polaris Tent Twin, Perseid Lodge Queen and Orion Pool Cabin King. All include bathrooms, mini fridges, 24hr security, comfortable and spacious beds and many other amenities to discover. All of these accommodations are currently taking bookings, so act fast if you want to experience all of this. On the website, there are also options to ‘book your day’ and ‘book your table’, which states that more information is coming soon.

From the concept images available on the site, the whole experience is set to look nothing but stunning and is another huge leap for the Tomorrowland team. To find out more and book your stay now, you can check out the website here. Who else plans to be part of this new Tomorrowland Terra Solis adventure?

Tomorrowland presents: @terrasolisdubai, a brand new desert destination in Dubai. Opening in September 2022 and welcoming people from around the world to a unique glamping experience.

All info on https://t.co/U3VlWuvCpY pic.twitter.com/IhaLnz7cX2 — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) May 9, 2022

Aside from Terra Solis and the usual edition of Tomorrowland, which has expanded to three weekends for this year, they have also teamed up with Rock Werchter for the first edition of CORE Festival. Read more about that here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland via Terra Solis website – concept image