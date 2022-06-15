Coachella confirms Frank Ocean as headliner and reveals dates for 2023

By Samantha Reis 30

‘I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans’ says Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett about revealing Frank Ocean as a headliner so far in advance.

Grab your agenda and clear your calendar for April 2023, as the dates for the next edition of Coachella have been confirmed. Back once again in Indio, California, the festival will take place over the weekends of April 15 to 17 and April 21 to 23 next year. This information was advanced by the organization this Tuesday, leaving festivalgoers already dreaming about 2023.

Co-founder Paul Tollett did not spare himself in spreading excitement about the next edition of Coachella and confirmed Frank Ocean as a headliner, to the surprise of many. It is not usual this far from the festival to reveal the lineup, but Tollett explained to the Los Angeles Times his decision:

‘Right now, it’s the Wild West (…) I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.’

Frank Ocean was one of the headliners expected at the cancelled 2020 edition of Coachella, and it has now been confirmed that the American artist will return to the lineup for the 2023 edition.

Apart from these, there aren’t many more details about next year’s lineup. Festivalgoers who are already eager for their tickets should register here to get access to the advance sale starting this Friday, June 17 at 7:00 pm CET. Those who register will receive a purchase link and a unique code to buy passes before the general public sale.

While you dream about Coachella 2023, relive here the highlights of this year’s edition of the festival, which did not lack the best music.

Image Credit: Andrew Ruiz on Unsplash