Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet and Edward Maya release Tomorrowland Mix of ‘Feel Your Love’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 16

The festival season is finally upon us and to celebrate Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet and Edward Maya are releasing a Tomorrowland Mix of track ‘Feel Your Love‘.

Dynamic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are staples of Tomorrowland, consistently taking to the main stage year after year either as a duo or as their exciting concept 3 Are Legend alongside Steve Aoki, not being out of the ordinary to perform multiple times over the festival’s duration. To celebrate the festival season beginning, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike is relinking once again with fellow Tomorrowland staple Timmy Trumpet as well as Edward Maya for a special Tomorrowland remix of their July 2021 release ‘Feel Your Love’.

‘Feel Your Love’ (Tomorrowland Mix)’ builds on the original, sampling the massive 1990 Ibiza classic ‘Infinity’ by Guru Josh; it contains delicate saxophone notes and a boosted big room drop with dynamic kicks and intoxicating synths. The track is perfect for the festival season containing an enticing vibe that’s guaranteed to lift the dancefloor and keep up the energy. Vocally the track shines as well, provided by the sensational Vika Jigulina, and it’s a perfect accompaniment to the production, showcasing the talents of all. ‘Feel Your Love (Tomorrowland Mix)’ is looking to be a staple of festivals this summer and further.

‘Feel Your Love’ (Tomorrowland Mix)’ by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet and Edward Maya is out now on Smash The House and you can check it out on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (Via Facebook)