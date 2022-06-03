Eric Prydz to perform one night show at Ushuaïa Ibiza in August

By Nicole Pepe

For the first time in years, Eric Prydz will return to Ibiza for a one-night-only performance. The Swedish DJ/Producer is slated to perform poolside at Ushuaïa Ibiza on August 21st, 2022 as an exclusive show this season.

It’s been a tough few years for the small, yet mighty island. After a slew of cancellations due to the pandemic that caused a pretty significant blow to the nightlife-centered destination, they’re back and better than ever this summer with some of the world’s biggest and best acts declaring either a long residency, or performing one-off shows. Some acts include Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and so many more. Eric Prydz is also one of those, as he performs for one night only at Ushuaïa Ibiza this season.

Coming off of his high at EDC Las Vegas (which you can watch his full set here), Eric Prydz is known not only for his memorable sets but his knack for pioneering the full live show experience with his visual shows, such as EPIC, HOLO, and HOLOSPHERE. Once Prydz announced the one-off show, it quickly became one of the most in-demand events for the White Isle club this season, unsurprisingly.

To purchase tickets to see Eric Prydz in Ibiza for a truly memorable show on Sunday August 21st, you can click this link here. More details for support acts will also be announced soon, so be sure to keep an eye.

Image credit: Hï Ibiza