Lost Frequencies releases chill new track ‘Questions’ joined by James Arthur: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 22

Belgium star Lost Frequencies is currently having a spectacular second half of the year, with his world tour starting from October 6th, and recently opening for David Guetta‘s F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! residency at Ushuaïa, and now he released a brand new song to add to his music catalogue – ‘Questions’, accompanied with singer James Arthur, released by Sony Music Entertainment on behalf of Epic Amsterdam.

Releasing his global smash hit ‘Are You With Me’ back in 2014, Lost Frequencies’ fame with the track rapidly ascended by hitting multi-platinum status, taking the #1 spot in 18 countries and becoming the first Belgian artist to hit #1 in the UK. Since the beginning of this year, this Belgian producer has been busy being on top of playlists and hosting sets for various shows and festivals. His year started with releasing a deluxe mix of collaborative hit ‘Where Are You Now’ with Calum Scott, which in its first month was #1 Shazam in 9 different countries and has reached 500 million streams in less than one year on Spotify only. With this and more, Felix De Laet shows no sign of stopping. Accumulating a massive fanbase across the globe, Lost Frequencies shows he knows what the people want to hear, and his new chill track ‘Questions’ is exactly that. Cozy, summer vibes, accompanied by stunning vocals from James Arthur are a perfect musical cocktail for every sunset playlist this summer season.

“I’ve been working on a lot of new music and to finally be able to share something new this friday feels very exciting, It’s the first time since I started Lost Frequencies that I didn’t release anything for so long and this feeling of “New Music Friday!” is getting me worked up!”, Lost Frequencies wrote in an Instagram post, refering to his latest collaboration with James Arthur.

From show-stopping live appearances, to career-making studio hits, Lost Frequencies continues to soar at a meteoric rise at his own accord with 2022 set to continue on illuminating his presence across the industry, and the globe. ‘Questions’ by Lost Frequencies and James Arthur came out this Friday, June 3rd, on Epic Amsterdam and you can check it out below.

Image credit: Lost Frequencies (Infectious PR/press release), James Arthur (via The Times)